scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, February 06, 2021
Latest news

Sachin Tendulkar should be careful about speaking on farmers: Sharad Pawar

"I would suggest to Sachin (Tendulkar) that he should be careful while speaking on the issues related to other fields," Sharad Pawar said.

By: PTI | Pune | Updated: February 6, 2021 11:05:41 pm
Sachin Tendulkar, Sachin Tendulkar farmers, Sachin Tendulkar farmers tweet, Sharad Pawar, farmers protest, rihanna, greta thunberg, indian express newsSharad Pawar and Sachin Tendulkar.

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Saturday said cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar should be more careful while speaking on farmers’ issues.

Many celebrities including Tendulkar and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar rallied around the government on social media using hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda following tweets by pop singer Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg backing farmers.

When asked about celebrities like Tendulkar and Mangeshkar reacting to the ongoing agitation by farmers against the three new farm laws at the borders of Delhi, the NCP chief said that people had responded strongly. “I would suggest to Sachin (Tendulkar) that he should be careful while speaking on the issues related to other fields,” Pawar told reporters.

He alleged the Union government was defaming the ongoing agitation of farmers by calling them “Khalistanis” or terrorists. “These agitators are farmers who feed our country. Therefore, it is not right to call them Khalistanis or terrorists,” the former Union agriculture minister said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 06: Latest News

Advertisement