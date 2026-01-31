Amid Sharad Pawar remark on NCP merger, BJP braces for balancing act with Sunetra’s entry

With Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) patriarch Sharad Pawar stating that the merger of the two party factions is likely to “be discontinued’, the BJP has chosen to adopt a wait-and-watch stance on the family’s final decision, even as Sunetra Pawar, wife of the late NCP leader Ajit Pawar, is set to be sworn-in as the new deputy chief minister of Maharashtra.

According to BJP insiders, while all eyes now are on what Sunetra Pawar chooses to prioritise –the party’s political turf back home or looking for representation at the Centre through the Rajya Sabha, or both—recent developments have necessitated that the BJP go for a significant balancing act in the state, in the face of a possible more assertive Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde.