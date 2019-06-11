Sharad Pawar questions veracity of EVMs

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday appeared to differ with his nephew, Ajit Pawar, on the EVM issue.

Advertising

Sharad Pawar questioned veracity of EVMs and said the issue would be discussed by Opposition parties in Delhi in the presence of experts and technocrats.

However, Ajit, NCP’s legislative party leader, had a different view.

“Some colleagues have raised the EVM issue. Many leaders from the Opposition parties said so, and even approached the Supreme Court. But I do not believe that the EVMs are manipulated. EVMs are okay when we win, then how come they are at fault when we lose? We must not focus on the EVMs. Instead, we must work hard to get results in the upcoming polls.”

Advertising

On a day that the NCP was celebrating its 20th anniversary, Pawar brought up the party’s failure to create a space for itself among the upwardly mobile voters in urban belts. “We need to expand the party’s organisation in Mumbai and other urban areas. The NCP is perceived as a party with rural backing… Today, 50 per cent of Maharashtra is urban. We must be seen taking up issues concerning urbanisation and fight for the cause of the urban local,” said Pawar.

The party’s goal in the upcoming election will be to better its strike rate in urban belts, a senior leader said. As part of its election strategy, the NCP has also decided to rope in various influencers, who owe allegiance or sympathise with the party, for the election campaign in urban belts.