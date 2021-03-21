Allegations against Anil Deshmukh serious: Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar Sunday said that former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh had told him there was political interference in his department.

“The allegations raised by former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh are serious,” he said.

In an eight-page letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Singh alleged that Deshmukh had asked Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze, arrested by the NIA in the bomb scare case, to collect Rs 100 crore every month, including Rs 40-50 crore from some 1750 bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

Pawar said he would suggest Thackeray to appoint former IPS officer Julio Ribeiro to inquire into these allegations. “The Maharashtra CM has the full authority to take a decision regarding an inquiry on these allegations against the Home Minister,” he said.

It was Param Bir Singh who decided to reinstate Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze in police force last year, said Pawar. “Param Bir Singh is making wild allegations because he was removed as Mumbai Police Commissioner,” he added.

Pawar said efforts are on to destabilise the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra but will prove futile. “I don’t know whether efforts are being made or not to topple the government (Maharashtra). All I can say is they will have no impact on the government,” he added.

On whether Deshmukh should continue as Home Minister, Pawar said the decision lies with CM Thackeray.

The explosive contents of the eight-page letter to the Chief Minister, in which Singh attacks Deshmukh, are not linked to the Antilia security case, but he suggests at the end of the letter that he had to pay the price for resisting the Home Minister’s “interference” in the work of the Mumbai police force.