Sharad Pawar is govt’s remote control, no ‘panga’ with him: Nana Patole

A day after NCP chief Sharad Pawar did some plain speaking with a delegation of Congress leaders on the alliance, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee chief Nana Patole on Wednesday said his party is preparing for the elections in a bid to avoid a 2014-like situation when the two parties contested the polls separately. In the same breath, Patole also said Pawar is the government’s remote control and there is no “panga” (feud) with him.

On Wednesday afternoon Patole said, “Congress is increasing its base in the state and has given a call to go solo in the ensuing elections in a bid to avoid a 2014-like scenario when we suffered a ‘dhoka’ (deception). This time, we want to be fully prepared.” The MPCC chief said his stand has been endorsed even by other Congress leaders.

On Tuesday, when a delegation of Congress leaders, including national observer H K Patil and minister Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan met Pawar at his residence in Mumbai, the MPCC chief reportedly sought to know from them whether the Congress was indeed preparing to go solo in all the ensuing elections.

In the meeting, Pawar is believed to have told the Congress leaders that if they have made a decision, then they should set the record straight. He raised the issue with the Congress delegation as Patole and Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap had been insisting that Congress will go solo.

Pawar had also reportedly told the Congress delegation that if the party wishes to go solo, it can do so. “But Congress should take care to ensure that those with whom it is in alliance currently are not hurt. Every party has the right to increase its strength and base, there is nothing wrong in it,” he said.

Patole, who was not present at the meeting with Pawar, justified his absence and said, “The issues of OBC and Maratha reservations were to be discussed with Pawar. The state cabinet had taken a decision regarding these issues and therefore two ministers and our national leaders met him.”

He added, “If required I will also meet the NCP chief…We respect him…We have no panga with him,” he said.

When approached for a comment, Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said, “The decision regarding any alliance for polls between the three parties will be taken by the national chiefs of the three parties. The NCP chief has already said that his party and Sena will contest the election together.”

Meanwhile, a senior Sena leader said the party was not keen on joining hands with Congress as it would be mean lesser number of seats for the Sena in a three-party arrangement. While in an alliance with BJP, the Sena had fought hard even for a solitary seat, forcing BJP to compromise. “When the Sena is known for not parting even with one additional seat while it was in alliance with BJP, how can it afford to go for a three-party seat arrangement? Congress anyway is limping in Maharashtra,” the leader said.

Last week, Patole had stoked a row after he said his phone was being taped and submitted a report to the chief minister, deputy chief minister and the home minister. A day later, he said he was misquoted by a section of the media.