Sharad Pawar to visit ED office today; section 144 imposed in Ballard Estate

NCP chief Sharad Pawar will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at their Ballard Pier office in Mumbai. Pawar is being probed in a money laundering case in connection with the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Pawar said he would visit the office today despite not being issued summons.

“As mentioned during my press conference yesterday, I will be visiting the Mumbai ED office at Ballard Estate tomorrow, Friday 27 September, at 14.00 hrs,” Pawar tweeted on Thursday. Interestingly, the ED has said they will not allow Pawar to enter their premises.

Pawar volunteered to meet the ED as he did not want the agency to believe that he had vanished or was avoiding an inquiry. “For the next month, I will be campaigning across the state. I will be spending a lot of time outside Mumbai. In such a situation, if the ED decides to send me some sort of love message and in case I am not in Mumbai, they should not think that I have become invisible or am not traceable,” he had said.

Section 144 has been imposed under the jurisdictions of Colaba, Cuffe Parade, Marine Drive, Dongri, Azad Maidan, J J Marg and MRA Marg police stations.

He also appealed to the NCP cadre and supporters not to gather near its premises. “I appeal to all my cadre and supporters not to gather near the ED office premises. Keeping our tradition to honour the Constitution and respect for institutions, I request your cooperation to the police and other government agencies.”

The restrictions were imposed in anticipation of protests by the NCP cadre. “State NCP’s office is in the same are and there is a possibility that large number of NCP supporters would gather during Pawar’s visit,” an official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.