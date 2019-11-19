Sharad Pawar meets Sonia: Closely monitoring situation, says BJP

As NCP chief Sharad Pawar met Congress president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Monday, the Maharashtra BJP said it was closely monitoring the developments.

Advertising

Senior BJP leader and party’s chief spokesperson Madhav Bhandari, “It appears to me that the Congress-NCP is still undecided on extending support to the Shiv Sena for government formation in Maharashtra.”

A former BJP minister, who is also part of the core committee, said, “What Congress-NCP -Shiv Sena does is their business. We have from the very beginning maintained that nobody can keep a single largest party like the BJP with 105 seats out of 288 away and provide a stable government.”

However, he added, “The party’s strategy is to allow everybody a chance to explore all possible options. The BJP is not in a hurry. We are confident we have done nothing wrong.”

Advertising

What has amused the BJP cadre is the manner in which Congress-NCP has been keeping the Shiv Sena on tenterhooks. A BJP functionary, requesting anonymity, said, “Both central and state BJP leaders always look up to Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray with reverence. Whenever there was an important policy or political decision, they would go to Matoshree (residence of Thackeray). Now Thackeray is being made to run helter-skelter…”

Political commentator Abhay Deshpande said, “What we gather from Pawar’s statements is they want to take their own sweet time. Both Congress and NCP are not in a hurry nor willing to make any commitment to the Sena on government formation at this moment.” Moreover, it appears that since Winter Session is under way, Congress-NCP’s priority would be to focus on critical issues which come up for debate on the floor of the House. They would also like to watch what stand the Sena takes on some of the important legislations or national issues during the session, he said.