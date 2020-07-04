Sharad Pawar meets CM, discusses Covid situation, coordination among allies

On Friday, Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray held hour-long talks at the old Mayor bungalow at Shivaji Park in Dadar. (File) On Friday, Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray held hour-long talks at the old Mayor bungalow at Shivaji Park in Dadar. (File)

Amid reports the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party were upset after the latest lockdown measures were initiated in Mumbai and its neighbouring districts without taking them into confidence, NCP president Sharad Pawar on Friday met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to discuss the prevailing the Covid-19 situation and maintaining coordination among the three allies of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Sources in the Shiv Sena said Pawar was not kept in the loop about the extension of the lockdown till July 31 without introducing further relaxations. State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, too, was reportedly unaware of the Mumbai Police circular restricting the people’s movement to 2 km from their houses, except for essential work.

On Friday, Pawar and Thackeray held hour-long talks at the old Mayor bungalow at Shivaji Park in Dadar.

A Sena leader said Pawar keeps meeting Thackeray on a range of issues, and Friday the two leaders discussed the current Covid-19 situation in the state. “The other issue discussed was about increasing the coordination between three alliance partners on everything,” said the leader, requesting anonymity.

The Sena leader said not a single meeting of the coordination committee has been held so far. “Congress has insisting to hold the coordination committee meetings regularly. So, that was also discussed in the meet today,” the leader added.

On Wednesday, the state government extended the lockdown till July 31 without granting any further relaxations in it in the wake of the increasing cases of Covid-19 in the state. While the NCP chief has been in favour of granting more relaxations for the resumption of the economic activities in the state, Thackeray has been taking a cautious view stating that saving life was more important.

