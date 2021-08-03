scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Sharad Pawar meets Amit Shah, discusses issues faced by sugar co-operative sector

Pawar, a former agriculture minister, said he also talked about the need to increase the blending of ethanol in petroleum products.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
August 3, 2021 5:59:13 pm
The NCP chief said Shah has assured him that he will look into all issues related to the sugar sector. (Photo: Twitter/@PawarSpeaks)

NCP chief Sharad Pawar met Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday and discussed issues related to pricing of sugar and ethanol blending in petrol.

Pawar was accompanied by National State Cooperative Sugar Factories Federation Chairman Jayprakash Dandegaonkar and NCP MP from Raigarh.

After meeting Shah, Pawar told reporters that they discussed the current selling price of sugar, which is even lower than the cost of production, and he requested the government to look into it.

The NCP chief said Shah has assured him that he will look into all issues related to the sugar sector.

