Sharad Pawar flags off Yashwant’s yatra, says some steps of govt hurt unity

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said some steps taken by the Centre has hurt the unity of the country and minorities. He added that due to the decisions of the government, there is an increasing feeling among minorities and tribals that their interests are not being protected by the state.

“Some of the steps that the government has taken has hurt the unity of this country. Small sections of society, including minorities and VJNT communities, feel this government can’t protest their interests,” NCP chief Sharad Pawar said while flagging off a yatra led by former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha against the new citizenship law and the NRC. VJNT refers to Vimukta Jati (denotified tribes) and Nomadic Tribes.

The campaign, organised under the banner of Sinha’s organisation Rashtra Manch, will see him undertake a three-week yatra through Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The yatra, which started from Gateway of India in Mumbai, will culminate at Raj Ghat in Delhi on January 30, Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary.

Pawar said the recent violence at JNU has hurt sentiments of the students’ community. “The government is using dictatorial policies. What happened in JNU is being opposed across the country. The government’s dictatorship needs to be answered with Gandhiji’s way of non-violence,” Pawar said.

Former Union Minister Sinha said the struggle to protect the Constitution would continue. “We will protect the Constitution drafted by Ambedkarji. We will not let the country be partitioned again. We will not let Gandhi be murdered again. We are all one and will remain one,” Sinha said.

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan, state minister Nawab Malik, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar, TMC MP Nadimul Haque and others were present on the occasion.

