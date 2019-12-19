Sharad Pawar draws parallel with citizenship law protests against Emergency

NCP chief Sharad Pawar NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Wednesday drew a parallel between the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the 1977 anti-Emergency agitation and said the protests have not remained restricted to minorities.

In an informal chat with mediapersons on the sidelines of the winter session of Maharashtra Assembly, Pawar was asked if he saw the protest petering out with time. “Can’t say anything at this moment. The protests haven’t remained restricted to minorities. I gather others have also joined it. I recollect that in 1977, a similar protest had later gathered momentum across the country and led to the change of government.”

Asked if states can refuse to implement the Act, Pawar passed the question to senior NCP leader Praful Patel. “Though it’s a Central Act, it will, after all, require state machinery to implement,” Patel said.

Pawar added, “Some states have decided against it. I don’t know if that kind of thinking is going on in the state (Maharashtra) government.”

Asked if the Centre can put such states under President’s Rule, he said, “For that, they will have to take recourse to Article 356. But there too, there are several verdicts of Supreme Court and the government will be able to do anything only in accordance with those rulings.”

Asked if protests may force the government to rethink on the new citizenship law, Pawar said, “As I can see, both (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi and (Home Minister Amit) Shah are very firm on implementing it.”

The NCP leader also said the new alliance in Maharashtra may contest the upcoming local body elections together.

Asked about Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s comparing the police action in Jamia with the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Pawar smiled, “That means the government is going to last for five years.”

About the Centre’s relief to farmers, Pawar said, “The Centre has an emergency fund of Rs 35,000 crore for relief during situations like floods, crop damage, earthquake etc. Any amount can be released even without the signature of the Finance Secretary.”

