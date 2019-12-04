Sharad Pawar’s disclosure on meeting politically incorrect: BJP leader

A day after Sharad Pawar revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, during their on November 20 meeting, told him that they should “work together”, a senior BJP leader Tuesday said the NCP chief’s disclosure about it was “politically incorrect”.

On November 20, Pawar met Modi in his chamber in Parliament House when talks between the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena on forming an alliance had gained momentum. In an interview, telecast on a private Marathi channel, the NCP president discussed his meeting with Modi and the process of government formation.

On Tuesday, senior BJP leader Madhav Bhandari said, “The meeting between Modi and Pawar was held 15 days ago. What transpired between the two big leaders is best known to them. But the manner in which Pawar has made public the details is incorrect. It is not politically right as it does not give the real picture.”

Bhandari said that had both Modi and Pawar together addressed the media together, it would have given the correct picture about the meeting. “Two weeks ago, Pawar had given the impression that his meeting with PM was to discuss agrarian crisis and farmers’ problems. Now, Pawar reveals that Modi had made him a political offer to work with the BJP and he had turned down the request. Which version of Pawar is right?” Bhandari asked.

Bhandari, who is also the chief spokesperson of the party, accused the NCP of indulging in such political tactics to “spread lies to tarnish the image of the BJP”.

The BJP also took objection to Pawar’s criticism of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. A former Union minister for agriculture, Pawar had termed Fadnavis’ poll campaign as “arrogance”.

“Pawar’s comments against Fadnavis was out a personal contempt, which he always held. Or else why would he attack Fadnavis in such manner. It does not behove the stature of a senior leader like Pawar to speak in such language,” Bhandari said.