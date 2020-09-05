Sharad Pawar cracks the whip as Covid cases spike in Pune district

NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (File)

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday took Pune district administration to task over its failure to contain the spread of coronavirus disease. The district has become a Covid-19 hotspot with the total number of infected persons crossing 1.8 lakh mark, including one lakh in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) area alone — the highest in the country.

Pawar, who reviewed the pandemic situation in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Thursday, held discussions with the Pune administration and city leaders of NCP on Friday. He questioned the administration over the reasons behind its failure to check the spread of the infection and directed it to take all possible measures to contain the disease and ensure treatment to critical patients.

