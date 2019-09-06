Sharad Pawar’s contribution can’t be ignored: Sena

Maintaining that no party ever vanishes completely from the political arena, the Shiv Sena on Thursday agreed with Sharad Pawar’s grandson Rohit Pawar that BJP leaders praise or target the NCP chief as per their convenience.

In an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena referred to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ remarks that the NCP would soon cease to exist and only Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar and Supriya Sule would remain in the party.

“The winds keep changing. Parties are formed and weakened. But one must keep in mind that no political party ever completely vanishes,” it said.

Last week, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing a rally in Solapur, had attacked the NCP chief over dynasty rule and corruption while questioning his contribution to Maharashtra’s development. In reply, without naming anyone, Rohit had said, “When needed, they took Pawar’s advice and came to Baramati to praise him as per convenience. But ahead of the polls, they ask about his achievements.”

“Pawar’s grip on Maharashtra politics is weakening but he has contributed to its development and it cannot be ignored. Modi has also accepted his contribution when he came to Baramati,” the Sena said. ENS