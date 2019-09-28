Sharad Pawar calls off ED visit over ‘law & order situation’

NCP CHIEF Sharad Pawar on Friday called off the visit he had planned to the Mumbai office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which had named him in a money laundering case registered in connection with the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam, but only after he made a point that he is not a spent political force yet.

Pawar supporters had started gathering near Ballard Estate in south Mumbai, where the ED office is located, despite prohibitory orders being imposed in the area under CrPC Section 144 since late Thursday.

As tensions mounted, the ED reiterated on Friday it had not summoned Pawar. Following this, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve called on the NCP chief at his Peddar Road residence and requested him not to go to the ED office in view of a possible law and order situation. Hundreds of NCP supporters had gathered around the ED office by then despite the prohibitory orders.

For a party that had been wrecked by desertions, Friday was its best day in months.

“The Mumbai Police commissioner met me and apprised me of the possibility that the law and order situation in the city could deteriorate. He requested me not to go to the ED office. I have been the home minister of this state and do believe that the life of a common man should not be disturbed. Hence, I have decided to call off my visit today,” Pawar said told mediapersons.

Barve met Pawar after the ED sent an email communication informing the NCP chief that he is not required to depose on Friday and he will be called when required. Sources said the agency told him that while his cooperation is appreciated, he is not required to come on Friday.

“I had sent a letter to them (ED) stating that I would be visiting their office on Friday. On Thursday night, I received a reply from them stating that they had not called me for questioning and in case they required my presence, they would call me on the phone and give prior notification,” Pawar said.

On September 24, the ED had registered a case of alleged money laundering against Pawar, his nephew Ajit Pawar and several others, including leaders of other parties. The next day, Pawar had said that he would voluntarily go to the ED office, as he did not want the agency to believe that he had vanished or was avoiding an inquiry.

The NCP had planned to make as much of as possible of the visit to the ED, with a show of strength by the party faithful.

Early Friday, senior police officers, including Mumbai Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vinoy Kumar Choubey, visited Pawar’s residence, requesting him not to go to the ED office. But the NCP leadership, whose entire top brass was huddled inside the residence, was in no mood to relent, and it was only after the police commissioner met Pawar that the plan was called off.

Pawar, meanwhile, received support from parties like the Congress and the Samajawadi Party. SP Maharashtra chief Abu Asim Azmi paid him a visit while Congress workers donned “Gandhi topis” emblazoned with slogans in his support.

Pawar went on to thank senior Congress leaders. “I would like to thank all those who have come out in support of me, including Rahul Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, among other senior leaders,” Pawar said, making a mention of Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut as well.

The NCP chief, meanwhile, took a swipe at the BJP government, saying that those who want to suppress the people by using agencies like the ED will not be successful in Maharashtra. “I would like to thank all progressive-minded people who have stood up against tyranny,” Pawar said. He added that he would visit the ED office whenever he is called for investigation.

Pawar said that he would now embark on a tour of the flood-affected regions of Pune district, which have been lashed by heavy rain.