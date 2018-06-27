Sharad Pawar: BJP invoking Emergency to hide its failures

NCP chief Sharad Pawar was in the city on Tuesday to attend an event held to mark ‘Shahu Jayanti’. (Express Image) NCP chief Sharad Pawar was in the city on Tuesday to attend an event held to mark ‘Shahu Jayanti’. (Express Image)

“Forty-three years have passed since the Indira Gandhi government declared Emergency. During this period, even Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government was in power but they didn’t mention Emergency. But… in the last four years, since the BJP government has come to power, it is invoking Emergency to hide its own failures,” NCP president Sharad Pawar said during an event in Pune on Tuesday.

Pawar was responding to Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar’s earlier remark that Emergency was a “black period” and more content on it should be added in the textbooks.

During the ‘Shahu Jayanti’ celebrations, the NCP chief also spoke about the 10-year delay in construction of the Shahu Maharaj Memorial in Kolhapur.

Pawar said if people who shared the ideologies of Shahu Maharaj and Mahatma Phule had been involved in construction of the memorial, the project would have been completed in time.

The event was organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Shikshan Parishad.

