Sharad Pawar: Ajit’s decision to form govt with BJP personal, NCP does not endorse it

NCP chief Sharad Pawar Saturday said the decision taken by his nephew and party leader Ajit Pawar to join hands with the BJP to form the government in Maharashtra was “personal”. He added that the NCP does not support or endorse the decision.

Advertising

“Ajit Pawar’s decision to support the BJP to form the Maharashtra Government is his personal decision and not that of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). We place on record that we do not support or endorse this decision of his,” Pawar tweeted.

Maharashtra govt formation | Follow LIVE updates

Ajit Pawar’s decision to support the BJP to form the Maharashtra Government is his personal decision and not that of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

We place on record that we do not support or endorse this decision of his. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) November 23, 2019

In a dramatic turn of events, Fadnavis took oath as the chief minister, along with Ajit Pawar taking oath as the deputy chief minister.

Minutes after Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday congratulated him and his deputy NCP’s Ajit Pawar. PM Modi said he was confident the two leaders would work diligently for the future of the state.

Soon after taking oath as the deputy chief minister, Ajit Pawar said, “From the result day to this day no party was able to form government. Maharashtra was facing many problems including farmer issues, so we decided to form a stable government.”

Advertising

In her first reaction, NCP’s Supriya Sule told The Indian Express that it was a party and family split.

The development comes a day after the alliance between Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress reached a consensus that Uddhav Thackeray would be the new Chief Minister of the state, heading a government of their alliance. NCP chief Sharad Pawar had told reporters, “As far as the Chief Minister’s post goes, there is consensus between the three parties that Uddhav Thackeray will lead the government.”