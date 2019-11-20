Shantiniketan School: Girls stripped off their leggings by teachers, minister seeks report

A number of girl students of the primary section of a private school in Shantiniketan in Birbhum district were allegedly forced to take off their leggings by their teachers since it did not conform to the school uniform. The incident led to a protest by the parents who gheraoed the school principal, demanding a public apology.

The government has, meanwhile, sought a report from the district education officer.

According to the parents, girl students of Class I to IV, who were wearing colourful leggings under the skirt due to cold weather were forced by teachers to take them off. “My daughter is in Class I, so she went to the school wearing just the leggings underneath the skirt. It’s shocking that the school teacher forced them to return to their homes like that after taking off their leggings,” said one of the protesting parents.

“When my daughter returned home on Monday afternoon I found she was without her leggings. When asked she said that the class teacher had taken it off during tiffin time. I have heard that the principal had ordered the class teachers to do so… My daughter has been wearing leggings to school during winters in the last two years,” the father of another student said.

The parents said that the teachers told them to take it off since it wasn’t a part of their uniform.

Some of the parents, sources said, did go to Shantiniketan police station to submit their complaint, but no case has been registered in connection with the incident.

The school authorities have, however, said that the children were not forced to take off their leggings.

“Our school has a dress code and some students don’t follow the set uniform rule. They were told to change the dress. But no one was forced to take off their leggings. Some people are doing this knowingly to malign our image,” said a senior teacher of the school.

Meanwhile, taking cognizance of the matter, state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said that appropriate action will be taken after getting the report of the district education officer. “We have taken a strong view of it. Private schools don’t fall under our purview. We have sought a report and after receiving it, I will ensure appropriate measures are taken… If such a thing has happened, it is a major concern,” Chatterjee said in Kolkata.

-With PTI