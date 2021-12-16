32 shanties gutted after fire broke out at Rohingya camp in Nuh

At least 32 shanties of a Rohingya camp were gutted after a fire broke out in Chandeni camp 2 at Ferozepur Namak village in Nuh district on Wednesday, displacing 102 people living there. A short circuit is suspected to be the reason, officials said, adding that no loss of life was reported.

According to fire department officials, the incident was reported around 7.50 pm following which three fire tenders were sent to the spot. All the shanties were completely gutted, as the fire spread in shanties made of bamboo and plastic material.

Authorities said they were making arrangements for temporary accommodation for the displaced families. After the incident, the Superintendent of Police and Deputy Commissioner of Nuh reached the spot.

The fire station in-charge of Nuh, Sahoon, said, “Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was controlled within two hours. Prima facie, a short circuit of a wire in shanties is suspected to be the cause, but it is subject to investigation.”

Jaffarullah from the Rohingya Human Rights Initiative, said, “Around 7.45 pm, the fire broke out and spread from one of the shanties and quickly engulfed other shanties in the camp. As per eyewitnesses, people raised alarm and ran out in chaos. No persons were injured. Most of the shanties were completely gutted except for two shops. A total of 102 people, including children, who stay in the camp have been displaced. The authorities and nearby villagers are making arrangements for temporary accommodation in a school and nearby houses for the night. The cause of the fire is not known.”

In a statement, the organisation said, “This is the third fire incident this year at a Rohingya refugee camp, following a fire incident in June in Delhi where 55 families lost their shelters and later in Jammu.”

Shakti Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Nuh, said that the administration had arranged for temporary accommodation for the affected families in nearby houses and shanties and arranged blankets and food for them. “At least 28-30 huts were completely burnt. The fire was doused and controlled in an hour. No loss of life has been reported. All 102 people living in the camp have been accounted for. We have made temporary arrangements for shelter for the affected families and distributed blankets, dry ration kits and arranged food. Some people are staying in houses across the road so they can retrieve their lost household essentials. We have stationed police personnel and volunteers at the campsite and an ambulance has also been stationed at the spot for contingencies.”