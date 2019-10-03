Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar awards for 12

Twelve scientists have been awarded the prestigious Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar award for science and technology for 2019.

The award is given annually in different categories to scientists below 45 years.

This year, the award for Biological Sciences will go to Kayarat Saikrishnan of IISER, Pune, and Soumen Basak of National Institute of Immunology, New Delhi. Chemical Sciences award will go to Raghavan B Sunoj of IIT-Bombay and Tapas Kumar Maji of Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, Bengaluru. Subimal Ghosh of IIT-Bombay won the award for Earth, Atmosphere, Ocean and Planetary Sciences. The award for Mathematical Sciences went to Dishant Mayurbhai Pancholi of Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai, and Neena Gupta of Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata.

Recipients of award for Physical Sciences are Aninda Sinha of Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, and Shankar Ghosh of Tata Institute of Fundamental Research. Manik Varma of Microsoft Research India, Bengaluru, won the award for Engineering Sciences. Dr Dhiraj Kumar of New Delhi-based International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology and Dr Mohammad Javed Ali of L V Prasad Eye Institute, Hyderabad, on in Medical Sciences category.

Awarded by Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, it is named after CSIR founder-director Dr Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar.