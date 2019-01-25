Gujarat: Former CM Shankersinh Vaghela set to join NCP for ‘political rehabilitation’

Former Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela, who had quit the Congress on the ahead of the 2017 Assembly elections, is all set to join the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) here on January 29, his family said on Thursday.

“Yes. This is true. Bapu (Vaghela) is joining the NCP,” said a member of Vaghela’s family on condition of anonymity. Vaghela is fondly called Bapu by his family members and supporters. “Initially, only Bapu will be joining the NCP. His supporters will join the party later on’’, he said.

Vaghela could not be contacted despite several efforts.

The family member said that NCP chief Sharad Pawar and former Civil Aviation Minister Praful Patel will be present at a function of the state unit of NCP at Hotel Taj Ummed where Bapu will join the party.

State NCP chief Jayant Patel alias Bosky also confirmed that Vaghela is joining the NCP. “Vaghela ji is a dynamic leader who knows the pulse of state and the country. I welcome his entry into the NCP and it will give a boost to the party in the state,” he said.

Sources close to Vaghela said that the 78-year-old veteran politician had made efforts first to join the Congress back. But the Congress did not show any interest in him.

Congress sources said that Vaghela had engineered defection among Congress MLAs during Rajya Sabha elections in the state in August 2017 due to which Congress nominee Ahmed Patel had a narrow win. The party had taken the matter seriously. Due to Vaghela’s defection, the Congress had lost the support of 14 MLAs in the Rajya Sabha poll. While Vaghela had not joined the BJP, his MLA-son Mahendrasinh joined the BJP but quit the party within three months. Taking serious note of these developments, the Congress had expelled eight MLAs, including Vaghela, who had cross-voted in favour of the BJP. Six other Congress MLAs had quit the party and joined the BJP due to which they had lost the right to vote in Rajya Sabha polls. Vaghela had resigned from the party after being expelled.

The Congress at that time had alleged that Vaghela had engineered the defections under BJP pressure as Vaghela has a CBI case registered against him in connection with the sale of National Textile Mills in Mumbai to a private developer. Vaghela was the Union Textile Minister in Manmohan Singh government when the deal took place.

“With this background, there is no question of Vaghela’s return to the party. Moreover, he has become a spent force as was clear from the defeat of all his candidates who were fielded independently in 2017 Assembly elections while Congress emerging stronger by winning 77 seats. He has become politically irrelevant’’, said a senior Gujarat Congress leader.

NCP sources say that Vaghela is joining the NCP for his “political rehabilitation’’. The NCP is trying to use him as a leverage to have seat-sharing arrangement with the Congress in the coming lok sabha polls. “Vaghela joining NCP will certainly boost the position of NCP in the state,” said Jayant Patel. In 2017 Assembly polls, NCP had fought without any alliance with the Congress and managed to win two seats. However, in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Patel said his party will fight in alliance with Congress as per party’s decision at the national level.

Vaghela, who began his political career with BJP, caused defection in BJP in 1995 when the party appointed Keshubhai Patel as chief minister. With his MLA supporters in BJP, Vaghela toppled the BJP government of Suresh Mehta and formed his own government with outside support of the Congress. However, Congress withdrew its support after a year in 1996. Vaghela formed his Rashtriya Janata Party (RJP) and contested the next assembly polls in 1998 but won only four seats. He then joined the Congress and won Lok Sabha elections from Kapadvanj seat in 1999 and 2004. He became the state Congress president in 2002 and was appointed as Union Textiles Minister in 2004. He lost Lok Aabha polls from Godhra in 2009 but won 2012 Assembly elections from Kapadvanj seat and was appointed Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly.