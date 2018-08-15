Shankar Mahadevan recreates ‘Breathless’ highlighting govt schemes, PM Modi praise his composition

The song has the tune of Mahadevan’s 1990s hit composition ‘Breathless’ with the lyrics talking about India’s progress and various government schemes such as Jan Dhan Yojana, Startup India, and Mudra Yojana. After Shankar Mahadevan shared this song, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to praise his composition.
Lovely composition @Shankar_Live ! For many, it brings back memories of ‘Breathless.’
Like your song, 125 crore Indians are working nonstop for India’s progress! https://t.co/aMs1ZpurX4
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2018
#Doordarshan proudly presents “Ye Desh Meri Jaan” by Shankar Mahadevan @Shankar_Live for Doordarshan, penned by @AalokTweet, music by Dushyant. #YeDeshMeriJaan #IndependenceDayWithDD@PMOIndia @Ra_THORe @MIB_India @mediasurya @PIB_India @MEAIndia @prasarbharati @DG_Doordarshan pic.twitter.com/yRggGyAGq6
— Doordarshan National (@DDNational) August 14, 2018
Both the songs were being widely shared on social media.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App