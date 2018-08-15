Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
Shankar Mahadevan recreates ‘Breathless’ highlighting govt schemes, PM Modi praise his composition

On Independence Day, singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan put out a recreation of his popular song 'Breathless' that highlights the government schemes.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: August 15, 2018 8:34:19 pm
Shankar Mahadevan, Non stop India, Independence Day, Modi, Breathless Shankar Mahadevan recreates ‘Breathless’. (Source: Twitter)
On Independence Day, singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan put out a recreation of his popular song ‘Breathless’ on social media. The song themed Non-Stop India highlights the flagship schemes of the BJP government.
The song has the tune of Mahadevan’s 1990s hit composition ‘Breathless’ with the lyrics talking about India’s progress and various government schemes such as Jan Dhan Yojana, Startup India, and Mudra Yojana. After Shankar Mahadevan shared this song, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to praise his composition.

Mahadevan also sang another song, ‘Ye Desh Meri Jaan’, for Doordarshan to mark India’s 72nd Independence Day.

Both the songs were being widely shared on social media.

