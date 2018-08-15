Shankar Mahadevan recreates ‘Breathless’ highlighting govt schemes, PM Modi praise his composition

Shankar Mahadevan recreates ‘Breathless’. (Source: Twitter) Shankar Mahadevan recreates ‘Breathless’. (Source: Twitter)

On Independence Day, singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan put out a recreation of his popular song ‘Breathless’ on social media. The song themed Non-Stop India highlights the flagship schemes of the BJP government.

Mahadevan also sang another song, ‘Ye Desh Meri Jaan’, for Doordarshan to mark India’s 72nd Independence Day.

Both the songs were being widely shared on social media.

