Shanan Hydro Electric Project: Mandi resident wants it handed over to HP, HC issues notices to Centre, Punjab, Haryana

Shanan Power House in Joginder Nagar, Himachal Pradesh. (File Photo)

The high court of Himachal Pradesh Saturday issued notices to the central government, and the governments of Punjab and Haryana in a matter related to the handing over of Shanan Hydro Electric Project to the hill state and provision of free electricity from the project to the public.

Laxmender Singh, a resident of Mandi district, petitioned the court saying that the hydro electric project, located at Barot, was constructed after an agreement between the British government and the erstwhile state of Mandi for supplying electricity to Punjab. Mandi, meanwhile, was to be supplied 500KW free electricity from the project, which was earlier called the Uhl river hydroelectric project.

Singh contended that from 1947 to 1965, Punjab continued to occupy the project even though it lies in Himachal.

Agreements were later executed in favour of Punjab Electricity Board, but the interest of Himachal’s public was not taken into account, said the petitioner.

He has sought handing over the project back to Himachal and provision of free electricity as per the original agreement. The court has directed the respondents to file a reply within four weeks.

