Shamsher Singh is Vadodara city police chief

IPS officer Shamsher Singh has been appointed the Commissioner of Police, Vadodara city, by an order of the Gujarat government’s Home Department on Friday.

RB Brahmbhatt, who was the police commissioner of Vadodara city till now, has been appointed on the vacant ex-cadre post of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Enquiries by the notification order.

The notification order released by Pankaj Kumar, additional chief secretary to the Government of Gujarat, Home Department states, “Dr Shamsher Singh, IPS (Gujarat Batch 1991) ADGP (Technical Services and State Crime Recrords Bureau) Gandhinagar is transferred and appointed on cadre post of commissioner of police Vadodara city vice RB Brahmbhatt, IPS transferred. RB Brahmbhatt IPS (Gujarat Batch 1995) has been transferred and appointed on vacant ex cadre post of ADGP (enquiries) by relieving Brajesh Kumar Jha IPS from additional charge. Bhrahmbhatt will hold additional charge of ADGP (Human Rights) by relieving IPS officer Vinod Kumar Mall of additional charge (sic).”

Shamsher Singh, 56, a native of Haryana, holds a PhD in Management from Indian Institute of Technology Delhi and is a Gujarat IPS officer of 1991. He was the ADGP of Crime Investigation Department (CID) Crime till 2020 until he was transferred as ADGP Technical Services recently.

The notification order further states, “IPS officer Raju Bhargava who is presently waiting for posting on his repatriation from central deputation is granted ADGP grade and appointed on the vacant cadre post of ADGP (Armed Units) Gandhinagar by relieving Prafull Kumar Roushan IPS from additional charge(sic).”