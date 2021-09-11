scorecardresearch
Shamli youth beaten to death; cops claim clash, family denies

Eight people were booked and one of them was arrested, police said. They alleged the attack was born out of a rivalry between two groups from different communities and denied any communal angle to the incident.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
September 11, 2021 4:03:12 am
During probe, it was found that the accused had an argument with the victim.

A 22-year-old youth was beaten to death in Shamli district on Thursday evening, police said.

Eight people were booked and one of them was arrested, police said. They alleged the attack was born out of a rivalry between two groups from different communities and denied any communal angle to the incident.

However, victim Sameer Chaudhary’s family in the FIR said he was alone when he was attacked with rods and sticks by the accused at a bus stand at Banat. Accused Watanraj, Vardan, Akshay, Raj, Ashish, Lucky, Chintu alias Ayush Rana and Bhondu have been booked on murder and assault charges.

“We received information that a man was beaten up by a group of people under the Adarsh Mandi Police Station jurisdiction. During probe, it was found that the accused had an argument with the victim. The victim also had a couple of people with him. The argument escalated, and one of the accused dealt a fatal blow to the victim’s head. One of the accused was arrested,” said Shamli Circle Officer Pradeep Singh.

Sameer’s uncle Adil said: “We do not know what led to the assault and murder. He was a family loving person who did not have any issue with anyone. It is a terrible loss to the family as he was very young. We do not want to give it a communal angle…”

