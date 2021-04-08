Shamli BJP leader accuses police of opening fire on his car, injuring supporter

A BJP leader has accused the local police officer and a team of Special Operation Group (SOG) of opening firing on his car in Shamli's Allum village late on Tuesday night, causing bullet injury to one of his supporters.

A BJP leader has accused the local police officer and a team of Special Operation Group (SOG) of opening firing on his car in Shamli’s Allum village late on Tuesday night, causing bullet injury to one of his supporters. He also accused them of hatching a conspiracy with Opposition leaders to kill him, said police on Wednesday.

Ashwani Panwar has lodged a complaint with the Kandhla police in the district. He also met SP Sukriti Madhav on Wednesday to hand over a letter accusing DSP Jitendra Singh and three members of the SOG team of opening fire on his car. The incident took place while Panwar was returning to his village after packing food for his family from a restaurant in Kandhla town.

The SP said, “The BJP leader has levelled serious allegations against the police. I have ordered an inquiry by ASP Om Prakash Singh after collecting necessary evidence from the available CCTV footage, and talking to the local residents. The future course of action will be taken after we get the inquiry report.”

“I was returning to my village from Kandhla around 10 pm on Tuesday night when a three-member SOG team opened fire on my car. One of my supporters, Manish, received bullet injuries on his right hand. We sped our car to the village but the police followed us. They beat us up and hurled abuses at us. The police then dragged us to the Kandhla police station where the DSP too threatened to implicate me in false cases,” said Panwar.

He also alleged that he had already written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state police chief H C Awasthy last month regarding the partisan role of the local police, which are “hand in glove with local politicians of other parties and have plotted to kill him”.

“The SP has assured me of action being taken after two days during which the ASP will complete the probe. The SP has also provided police security to me and the family after the incident,” said the BJP leader.

“Action will be taken if the policemen are found guilty,” said the SP.