Shamlaat land auction: Day after clash, sarpanch among 11 booked

A day after a clash in Sangrur village over the auction of shamlaat land for Dalits, police lodged an FIR against 11 Dalits, including village sarpanch Beant Singh. Two groups of Dalits had clashed with each other Monday, but members of Zamin Prapati Sangrash Committee (ZPSC) had stated that landlord Lal Singh Chaudhary and his men were the reason behind the clash. Chaudhary, the ZPSC claims, is a Congress leader and panchayat department consults him for everything rather than talking to village sarpanch Beant Singh.

Advertising

Mukesh Malaud, president of ZPSC and Gurmukh Singh, another member of the outfit, met SP Manjeet Singh Brar over and asked the police to book Lal Singh and his supporters too. Gurmukh said, ”Sarpanch is an SC and he got a resolution of 33 years lease at Rs 500 per acre passed and hence he is being targeted. Along with him, others who have been booked are Jagseer Singh, Jagmel Singh, Harbans Singh, Kalu Singh, Ranjit Singh, Jeet Singh, Bhinder Singh, Maya Devi, Kiran Kaur, Sandeep Kaur and Rimpy. Maya Devi is a senior citizen, she was beaten up mercilessly by those men. Her arm has been fractured and even she got 17 stitches in her head. Despite that, only Dalits have been booked and not the ones who instigated the matter.”

Those named in the FIR have been booked for creating hurdles in government work, creating law and order problem. No arrests have been made so far as many of those named are in hospital.

Mukesh added, “Government is making people fight each other… It has been learnt that few Dalits are willing to go for annual auction of shamlaat land while many others want it for 33 years lease as per the Gram Sabha resolution.”

Advertising

Fearing a clash in village Thandiwal, auction of shamlaat land meant for Dalits for agriculture was postponed despite being scheduled for Tuesday. Panchayat department officials never turned up for the auction despite large police presence in the village.

The ZPSC has now given a call to Dalit organisations across the state to join a mega rally in Sangrur on July 12 to demand of land for Dalits for agriculture on a lease of 33 years and at a price of Rs 500 per acre.