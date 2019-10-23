Shameful UP tops the list of crimes against women: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

A day after the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) released its data for 2017, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said it was shameful that the state had recorded the highest number of crimes against women.

The state registered 56,011 crime cases against women in 2017, according to the NCRB data.

“The state is at the top in crimes against women. It is shameful and the chief minister must do something about it,” she told media before leading a three-day workshop for the newly elected Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee members.

“The government should stop making excuses and rather take these issues seriously,” she said. In a tweet later, the Congress leader said, “The highest number of crimes against women in the country is taking place in UP. More than 56,000 a year and this does not include incidents that are not reported (to police). Is this data not serious enough for the chief minister to take cognisance.”

Responding to allegations made by Oppsition leaders, especially Priyanka, state Cabinet minister and government spokesperson Sidhartha Nath Singh claimed the NCRB figures were being misrepresented by them. He said that the number of crime cases against women should be seen in proportionate to the population.

The higher the population, the more the number of crimes, said Singh, adding that women were feeling safer now compared to the past.

“To understand the position of crime, crime rate is a good and reliable indicator. The condition of the women under the government of Yogi Adityanath has been strengthened to a great extent. At present, the women in the state are feeling much secured as compared to the past,” he said.

Earlier, Priyanka reached Rae Bareli and offered prayers at a Hanuman temple at Bachrawan area, before heading towards the Bhuvemau guest house, the venue of the workshop.

The workshop is aimed at infusing new vigour in the new state committee, after the party’s crushing defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.

It will be a closed-door affair and leaders will come out with ideas on how to take on the BJP government in UP and expose it on various fronts of “misgovernance” and law and order issues, sources said. This is the first major event organised by the new Uttar Pradesh Congress team, which was announced a few days ago.