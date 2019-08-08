Shameful to think of completing Afzal Guru’s task: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Thursday asserted that India’s unity and integrity were of utmost importance and those supporting Afzal Guru’s actions intend to destroy the country’s democratic system.

Naidu said that one should be concerned about happenings anywhere in the country, be it Kashmir or Kanyakumari and dismissed the thinking of “some people” that they would complete the task left unfinished by Afzal Guru as shameful and foolish.

“Some people say they will complete the task left unfinished by Afzal Guru. Such thinking is shameful and foolish because Afzal Guru tried to blow up Parliament as part of a conspiracy to destroy our democratic system,” Naidu said.

Afzal Guru was convicted for his attack on Parliament in 2001 and was hanged and buried in Tihar Jail in New Delhi on February 9, 2013. The vice president said he was in Parliament when it was attacked.

Naidu added that only a few out of the 920 institutions in the country are in the news for wrong reasons. “(In these universities) some disputes come to light. Some say they will complete the unfinished task of Afzal Guru,” he added, without naming any institution.

In 2016, anti-India slogans were raised in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on the death anniversary of Afzal Guru.

Referring to the Kolkata Beef Festival which was canceled in June following threat calls, he said that unwanted controversies were being created over food in some states. “Some are organising ‘beef festival’ and ‘anti-beef festival’. Unnecessary controversies are being stirred in some areas by holding a ‘kiss festival’. Why create disparity by having such festivals?” he said.