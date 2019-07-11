Shame for the nation that Railways employ manual scavengers, says Kanimozhi

DMK member Kanimozhi on Thursday claimed in Lok Sabha that Railways still employ manual scavengers, and said: “it is a shame for the nation.”

Participating in the debate on demand for grants of Railways, she said, “The government wants to hide this by appointing them through contractors and that it has done nothing for them.”

“It is a shame for the nation that Indian Railways still employ manual scavengers,” she said.

She stated that all signboards on Railway stations are in Hindi and demanded they should be in regional languages as well.

“You (ruling party) are here to serve the people: names, symbols and signs should be in regional languages. A common man should not struggle to understand them”, she said.

Kanimozhi questioned how a villager in her constituency in Tamil Nadu would understand the signboards since the government has named the programmes in Hindi.