Shakun Group MD dies as BMW crashes on Delhi-Mumbai expressway

Jaipur-based industrialist Ballabh Das Maheshwari, MD of Shakun Group, died in a car accident after his BMW crashed on the Delhi-Mumbai expressway on Sunday evening, police said.
Rajpal Singh, SHO of Alwar’s Raini police station, said that the incident took place around 4 pm on Sunday near Nangal Bas village. “He was travelling on the Jaipur-Delhi highway when the car lost control and rammed into a barricade on the side of the road, before hitting the median and crashing into the culvert,” Singh said, adding that the vehicle was being driven by his driver, and that there were just two persons in the vehicle at the time of the accident.
The businessman was said to be headed to the Giriraj temple in Mathura for darshan. Maheswari was initially taken to Pinan hospital, which referred him to Harish hospital. He died of injuries from the crash, while the driver didn’t sustain any major injuries.
The SHO said that Maheshwari’s family “said in writing that they don’t want any further formalities, or a post-mortem, and since no other party was involved, they requested the dead body, which was handed over to them”.
“The news of the demise of industrialist Ballabh Maheshwari in a tragic road accident that occurred on the expressway in the Raini police station area of Alwar is extremely heartbreaking. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti,” former chief minister Ashok Gehlot said.
Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully said, “The news of the demise of industrialist Vallabh Maheshwari in the road accident that occurred in Reni, Alwar, is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members.”
Maheswari was a director in several companies in the Shakun Group, including SGM Real Estates Private Limited, SGM Buildcon Private Limited, Shakun Advertising Private Limited, Shakun Buildhome Private Limited, and Manokamna Real Estate Private Limited.
