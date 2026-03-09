Shakun Group MD dies as BMW crashes on Delhi-Mumbai expressway

The businessman was said to be headed to the Giriraj temple in Mathura for darshan.(Credits: Nitin Gadkari/X)

Jaipur-based industrialist Ballabh Das Maheshwari, MD of Shakun Group, died in a car accident after his BMW crashed on the Delhi-Mumbai expressway on Sunday evening, police said.

Rajpal Singh, SHO of Alwar’s Raini police station, said that the incident took place around 4 pm on Sunday near Nangal Bas village. “He was travelling on the Jaipur-Delhi highway when the car lost control and rammed into a barricade on the side of the road, before hitting the median and crashing into the culvert,” Singh said, adding that the vehicle was being driven by his driver, and that there were just two persons in the vehicle at the time of the accident.