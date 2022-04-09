Shaken conscience of court, faith in agencies: Jharkhand HC says, giving accused bail

Sanichar Kol, 45, thought all roads were closed to him when sometime last year, having exhausted all her options, his hapless wife Chinta Devi broke down in front of him at the Jamtara district prison, saying: “Aaami tomake chodaate parbo na (I will not be able to get you out).”

On April 6, the Jharkhand High Court gave Kol bail, initiating quashing of proceedings against him, expressing shock at how he had been handled, and observing that Kol’s trial should become a case study at the Jharkhand Judicial Academy to ensure there isn’t a repeat by future judicial officers.

Kol had been in jail since July 2021 over abetment of suicide charges following the death of a 36-year-old neighbour in Dudhani village of Karmatand Block of Jharkhand. The court observed that Kol’s fault only appeared to have been to help the woman’s husband bring down her body from where she had apparently hanged herself, and noted that he appeared to have done so out of obligation as a neighbour.

“He has been made to suffer for answering (the) call of humanity. His liberty was not only threatened, but was taken away by the State, whimsically, without there being any material against him,” Justice Ananda Sen said in his order.

The judge added: “There are some cases which really shock the conscience of the court, and this is one of such cases… (It) has also shaken faith in the investigating agency, which filed the chargesheet.”

As the case dragged on, Kol’s wife struggled to sustain the family of seven, relying on the kindness of neighbours. One of them, Nageshwar Mandal, who returned home from Mumbai last year amidst the Covid curbs, approached lawyer Sanjay Kumar Mahata, who took up his case pro bono. In October, a lower court heard the bail plea, but rejected it.

In its order, the High Court took note of this rejection, saying Kol’s “suffering” could have been minimised “if the Principal Sessions Judge, Jamtara, would not have dismissed the bail application in a mechanical manner without appreciating the materials available in the case diary”.

Mandal says they collected small amounts of money from villagers to carry on Kol’s case. “They gave Rs 50 to Rs 200, we collected Rs 6,000, I gave Rs 1,000 and the remaining was given by Mahata.”

The High Court frowned upon how the case had been handled “without applying mind, by mechanically taking refuge in the law”. “Where there is injustice, everyone as a human being has a responsibility to contribute to remedying injustice. Injustice has already been done to this poor petitioner, which now needs to be rectified.”

Kol, who admits he lost all hope of coming out, says he is just happy and hopes for “peace”. “I came back to my family and cried.”