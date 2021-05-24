After Surajpur incident, ADM in Madhya Pradesh’s Shajapur seen slapping shopkeeper while enforcing lockdown

Updated: May 24, 2021 5:27:13 pm
In a video which has gone viral, the Additional District Magistrate of Shajapur in Madhya Pradesh, who was out on a drive to enforce lockdown guidelines, was seen slapping a shopkeeper.
“The shutter was down but a policeman pulled it up. The ADM slapped me and the policeman even hit me with a stick,” the shopkeeper was quoted as saying by ANI.
MP: In a viral video, Shahajpur ADM was seen slapping a footwear shopkeeper, during the sealing of shops as a part of following #COVID19 lockdown guidelines
This incident comes a day after Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Sunday removed the collector of Surajpur district after a video of the IAS officer slapping a man for violating lockdown norms went viral on social media.
In the almost 3-minute-long video, the collector was seen slapping a man while enforcing lockdown norms in the district. He was also seen instructing the police officers accompanying him to beat the man.
Ranbir Sharma was transferred to the secretariat and replaced by Raipur Jila Panchayat CEO Gaurav Kumar Singh, an order issued on Sunday informed.
Condemning the incident, the IAS Association tweeted: “It is unacceptable and against the basic tenets of the service and civility. Civil servants must have empathy and provide a healing touch to society at all times, more so in these difficult times.”
