14 states, 253 detained: Inside police crackdown on Shahzad Bhatti network

3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Aug 17, 2026 04:39 PM IST
Days before Independence Day, security agencies launched a nationwide crackdown on an alleged Shahzad Bhatti-linked network, detaining 253 people across 14 states and recovering explosives, firearms, and surveillance equipment, officials said Monday.
Officials claimed the recoveries, allegedly including IEDs, grenades bearing Pakistan Ordnance Factory markings, pistols, live cartridges and CCTV cameras said to have been used for espionage, point to direct cross-border links.
“Modi govt destroyed the ISI-backed terror group Shahzad Bhatti Network ahead of Independence Day and thwarted its plans for subversive attacks by arresting more than 200 operatives. Indian security forces ripped apart the network by launching coordinated operations across different locations in 14 states upholding a brilliant example of India’s zero-tolerance towards terrorism,” Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in a post on X.
A spokesperson of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the operation carried out on August 12 in coordination with state police forces was “aimed at preventing alleged SBN-linked disruptions and subversive attacks” around Independence Day. “The action was coordinated through a real-time intelligence-sharing system and led to fresh FIRs in Delhi and Karnataka,” a MHA spokesperson said.
From UP to Kerala
According to officials, 62 people were detained in Uttar Pradesh, 52 in Haryana, 51 in Delhi, 44 in Punjab, 15 in Rajasthan, eight in Maharashtra, five in Uttarakhand, three each in Karnataka, Gujarat, and Bihar, and two each in Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Kerala.
“More than 80 FIRs and over 200 arrests have been recorded against SBN members and alleged associates under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and the Explosive Substances Act,” the spokesperson said.
The Shahzad Bhatti Network is allegedly a Pakistan-based, ISI-backed terror syndicate linked to grenade, IED and petrol bomb attacks, targeted killings and surveillance of police, defence and religious sites.
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Officials said the network allegedly paid local conduits to conduct reconnaissance and install CCTV cameras for espionage.
“Bhatti, who is believed to move between Dubai and Pakistan, faces allegations related to bomb-making and supply of illegal arms and ammunition to India, Dubai, the US and Canada. He is also said to be close to Balochistan-based gangster Farooq Khokhar,” an official said.
Bhatti has also been accused of using social media to lure youngsters and linked to the March 2025 grenade attack at the residence of YouTuber Rozer Sandhu in Jalandhar, Punjab. He has also been accused in connection with a threat issued to actor Mithun Chakraborty in November 2024 over the actor’s purported remarks against Muslims.
Security agencies said coordinated action against the Bhatti networks would continue across states as part of the government’s efforts to counter cross-border terrorism.