14 states, 253 detained: Inside police crackdown on Shahzad Bhatti network

The Shahzad Bhatti Network is allegedly a Pakistan-based, ISI-backed terror syndicate linked to grenade, IED and petrol bomb attacks, targeted killings and surveillance of police, defence and religious sites. (AI enhanced image)

Days before Independence Day, security agencies launched a nationwide crackdown on an alleged Shahzad Bhatti-linked network, detaining 253 people across 14 states and recovering explosives, firearms, and surveillance equipment, officials said Monday.

Officials claimed the recoveries, allegedly including IEDs, grenades bearing Pakistan Ordnance Factory markings, pistols, live cartridges and CCTV cameras said to have been used for espionage, point to direct cross-border links.

“Modi govt destroyed the ISI-backed terror group Shahzad Bhatti Network ahead of Independence Day and thwarted its plans for subversive attacks by arresting more than 200 operatives. Indian security forces ripped apart the network by launching coordinated operations across different locations in 14 states upholding a brilliant example of India’s zero-tolerance towards terrorism,” Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in a post on X.