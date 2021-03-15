Shahkot DSP dies of Covid-19

The Shahkot Deputy Superintendent of Police, Varinder Pal Singh, succumbed to Covid-19 on Sunday. He had been admitted to a private hospital of Ludhiana for the past one month.

Son of retired DSP Hardev Singh in Punjab Police, the 51-year-old officer is survived by two children and wife. His family lives in Ludhiana. His daughter is currently living in Canada. His cremation took place in Ludhiana on Sunday afternoon.

DSP Varinder had joined as an Assistant Sub-Inspector in 1992 and was promoted as DSP in 2019. His first posting as DSP was in Barnala and then he was posted to Shahkot in July 2020.

Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta condoled the DSP’s demise. “All of us are deeply grieved over the sad demise of our colleague Varinder Pal Singh, DSP Shahkot, who succumbed to COVID today after a month-long battle. We also lost ASI Naib Singh, ASI Sarbjit Singh and ASI Joginder Ram to COVID recently,” the DGP tweeted.

Expressing his heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family, DGP Gupta prayed to the Almighty to give courage to them to bear this irreparable loss and give eternal peace to the departed soul.

Gupta said that a total of 6,386 police personnel tested positive for COVID-19, out of whom 6,135 have recovered while 195 cops are undergoing treatment.

Unfortunately, 56 Punjab Police personnel, including two gazetted officers and six Punjab Home Guard jawans from the Punjab Police, lost their lives to COVID- 9, the DGP added.

The DGP urged all fellow police officers to follow COVID guidelines and vaccinate themselves at the earliest to protect themselves as well as others.

In Jalandhar on Sunday, 315 cases were reported, the highest so far.