Shahjahanpur sub-inspector suspended after woman says raped twice by him

Shahjahanpur police has lodged an FIR against a sub-inspector for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 30-year-old woman of neighbouring Badaun district last week. Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police S Anand suspended Sunil Sharma on Tuesday.

This is the second time that the woman has accused sub-inspector Sharma of raping her. Earlier, the woman had filed a rape case against him in September last year. However, police had filed a closure report in the case after the victim gave a statement before the magistrate in favour of Sharma.

The woman is married to a man from Shahjahanpur district. Following differences with her husband, she started staying at her parents’ house in Badaun district, police said.

According to police, the woman stated in her complaint that on January 15 she had gone to Shahjahanpur to attend a court proceeding. While returning, Sharma caught hold of her and forcibly took her to a place where he offered her cold drink laced with sedatives. She fell unconscious and was raped by the accused, they added.

Following her complaint, a case was filed at Mahila police station on charges of rape and kidnapping, said local Circle Officer Praveen Kumar Yadav. He added that the investigation of the case has been transferred to Badaun following direction of Inspector General, Bareilly Range, Rajesh Pandey. “The statement of the victim is yet to be recorded,” said Yadav.

Last year on September 5, a case was registered against Sharma for allegedly raping the woman at his residence. The woman told the police that Sharma had asked her to visit his residence to discuss her case regarding the dispute with her husband. She alleged that when she had gone to Sharma’s residence, he allegedly raped her and also threatened her not to disclose the matter to anyone.

The woman lodged a case against Sharma on charges of rape and then Shahjahanpur SP had suspended him. However, after investigation, police filed a closure report in the case. The court is yet to accept the closure report.