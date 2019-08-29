Missing student case: SC takes cognisance of matter against BJP’s Chinmayanand

Two days after Shahjahanpur police filed an FIR against BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand over reports of a woman student of a college run by him went missing, the Supreme Court Thursday took cognisance of the matter. The student had gone missing following her allegation of harassment against the former union minister in a video clip that went viral.

The issue was mentioned before the apex court on Wednesday by a group of lawyers urging it to take cognisance of the matter. The top court would come up for hearing on Friday before a bench of Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna.

In a letter addressed to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, the group of lawyers had requested him to take suo motu action based on media reports that the student has gone missing for the past three days.

“Your lordships, we the undersigned members of the legal fraternity and practising lawyers of this court are extremely disturbed and concerned about the wellbeing of the girl concerned. We as a society cannot allow another ‘Unnao case’ to happen. This court has been interfering in letter petitions when it comes to protection of human rights,” the letter said.

It also urged the court to issue notices to the chief secretary and director general of police of Uttar Pradesh as also the principal of the college, where the woman is studying, so that immediate action can be taken to trace her, and give protection to the woman and her family.

The letter also referred to the reports about the video clip in which the woman is speaking about threat to her and her family’s life.

The FIR against Chinmayanand was lodged after the student’s father had filed a complaint with police accusing him of sexually harassing her daughter. The charges were refuted by the BJP leader’s lawyer who claimed it was a “conspiracy” to blackmail him.