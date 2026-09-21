Man arrested for cooking meat on burning funeral pyre in UP’s Shahjahanpur

A police team rushed to the spot and arrested Surendra, one of the accused, while the other two fled the site. (Illustration: Representational/AI/Gemini)

A man has been arrested for allegedly cooking meat on a burning funeral pyre in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district, the police said on Monday. Two of his associates, however, fled the spot.

The incident took place after the father of a man identified as Veerpal had died at Natthapur village under the Puwayan police station area. The family members and the villagers performed his last rites at a cremation ground outside the village and returned home.

“When Veerpal went to the cremation site on Sunday evening, he found three men allegedly cooking meat in a utensil on his father’s burning funeral pyre,” news agency PTI quoted Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Diksha Bhavre as saying.