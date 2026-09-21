Man arrested for cooking meat on burning funeral pyre in UP’s Shahjahanpur

A man has been arrested for allegedly cooking meat on a burning funeral pyre in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district, the police said on Monday. Two of his associates, however, fled the spot.
The incident took place after the father of a man identified as Veerpal had died at Natthapur village under the Puwayan police station area. The family members and the villagers performed his last rites at a cremation ground outside the village and returned home.
“When Veerpal went to the cremation site on Sunday evening, he found three men allegedly cooking meat in a utensil on his father’s burning funeral pyre,” news agency PTI quoted Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Diksha Bhavre as saying.
Veerpal immediately informed the police, following which a team rushed to the spot and arrested Surendra, one of the accused, while the other two fled the site.
When asked, Surendra told the police that they met there to drink alcohol when they saw the burning pyre and decided to cook meat on it.
Surendra was sent to jail while efforts were being made to nab the other accused, the police said.
— with inputs from PTI