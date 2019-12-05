Shahjahanpur law student gets bail in Chinmayanand extortion case

Chinmayanand being taken into custody. (File Photo) Chinmayanand being taken into custody. (File Photo)

A law student, who had accused former Union minister Chinmayanand of sexual exploitation and rape, was granted bail by Allahabad High Court on Wednesday in connection with an extortion case lodged by the former BJP leader. Another accused in the extortion case was also granted bail by the High Court.

Two months ago, the SIT, which was formed to probe the sexual assault charge as well the extortion case had arrested the law student and three youths in connection with the extortion charge.

“The court has granted bail to the law student and a co-accused in the case,” said government counsel Shiv Kumar Pal. He added that the accused would submit bail bond at a court in Shahjahanpur and complete formalities needed before the court issues their release order.

On November 6, the SIT had filed chargesheet in both the cases. The law student and her three associates along with two BJP leaders were chargesheeted for allegedly blackmailing and trying to extort Rs 5 crore from Chinmayanand. BJP leaders Dharmendra Rathore and Ajeet have been chargesheeted under IPC sections 385 (putting a person in fear of injury to commit extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 201 (disappearance evidence). The woman and her three associates also face the same charges in addition to IPC section 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and IT Act.

