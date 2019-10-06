Shahjahanpur case SIT gets nod for voice samples of Chinmayanand, law student

A Shahjahanpur court on Saturday gave permission to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to take voice sample former Lok Sabha MP Chinmayanand and the 23-year-old law student who has accused him of sexually assaulting her.

Advertising

The woman and three men have been booked for allegedly blackmailing and trying to extort Rs 5 crore from the 72-year-old. All five are lodged in Shahjahanpur jail.

On Thursday, the SIT had moved an application in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Omvir Singh and sought permission to take voice sample of all five.

Government counsel, Shahjahanpur, Lal Sahab Singh said: “All five persons, through their lawyers, raised objections on the SIT application. After hearing the arguments, the court on Friday reserved its order. On Saturday, Chief Judicial Magistrate Omvir Singh allowed application of the SIT in which they sought permission to take all five persons, including the woman and Chinmay-anand, to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Lucknow to take their voice samples.”

Advertising

Lal Sahab said since the court did not specify any date, the SIT can take a decision on when and how to take them to FSL for tests.

Chinmayanand’s lawyer Om Singh said, “The SIT wanted to verify voices of all five persons with video clips which they had obtained through different sources during investigation.”

The victim had provided 43 video clips in a pen drive to SIT, and Om Singh provided four clips to the investigating agency on behalf of Chinmayanand.

One video purportedly shows Chinmayanand getting a massage from the woman and allegedly making objectionable remarks about her. Another clip purportedly has the woman and three men speaking about the Rs 5-crore extortion call allegedly made to Chinmayanand.

The SIT had sent all the clips to forensic lab for examination, and has stated that that the FSL report shows all of them are genuine, and there is no editing on the clips.

A senior SIT officer said, “To collect concrete evidence against accused, we are getting their voice matched with the video clips… We will coordinate with FSL authorities before taking them to Lucknow.”

Meanwhile, Om Singh claimed that Chinmayanand has developed problems in his eyes. “I requested jail authorities today to get his eyes medically examined. The jail authorities assured that they would look into it,” he said.

The SIT has booked Chinmayanand under IPC Sections 376C (sexual intercourse by a person in authority), 354D (stalking), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

The woman and the three men have been booked under IPC Sections 385 (putting a person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender). The SIT has also invoked Information Technology Act against them.