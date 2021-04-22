UP: 5 dead as train rams into vehicles at open level crossing in Shahjahanpur

Officials said that the crossing gate was open, which led to the accident.

Five people were killed after a train rammed into some vehicles at a manned level crossing in Shahjahanpur district on Thursday morning.

Officials said that the crossing gate was open, which led to the accident. “The victims were in the mini-truck which was among the three vehicles run over by the train,” said an official.

“The Lucknow-Chandigarh Super Fast Express was passing the Ullasnagar crossing. A truck, a mini truck, and a motorcycle were standing on the track which came under the train. A total of five people were killed in the accident, out of which three belonged to one family. One of the deceased is from Punjab. Another injured person is undergoing treatment. The accident took place between Bareilly and Shahjahanpur at 5.30 this morning,” said Shahjahanpur DM Indra Vikram Singh.

Singh added that work to make the train track functional again is underway. “One track is functional now, while the another is being repaired by Railway staff,” he added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the accident and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to families of deceased persons. “The work to distribute the compensation is underway,” said the DM.

The CM directed senior officials in the district to rush to the spot and conduct rescue operations.