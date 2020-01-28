Shaheen Bagh protesters can enter homes and rape our sisters and daughters: BJP MP Pravesh Verma

BJP MP Parvesh Verma was addressing an election meeting in Delhi. BJP MP Parvesh Verma was addressing an election meeting in Delhi.

West Delhi MP Pravesh Verma said if the anti-CAA and NRC protests at Shaheen Bagh continued, Delhi will face a “Kashmir-like situation”. Verma also said protesters at Shaheen Bagh “can enter homes and rape our sisters and daughters”. The protesters at Shaheen Bagh are predominantly women.

Verma’s remarks come a day after he had said that no one will be found at the protest site in Shaheen Bagh if BJP is voted to power in Delhi.

“People of Delhi know that the incident that had happened in Kashmir, the daughters and sisters of Kashmiri Pandits were raped. Similar incidents continued to happen in Uttar Pradesh, Hyderabad, Kerala. Today, a similar situation has arisen at a place in Delhi (Shaheen Bagh). Lakhs of people gather there. People of Delhi will have to think and make a decision. They can enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters and kill them. There’s time today, Modiji and Amit Shah won’t come to save you tomorrow… People are safe until Narendra Modi is the prime Minister. If someone else takes charge, nobody will feel safe here,” Verma said.

#WATCH: BJP MP Parvesh Verma says, “…Lakhs of people gather there (Shaheen Bagh). People of Delhi will have to think & take a decision. They’ll enter your houses, rape your sisters&daughters, kill them. There’s time today, Modi ji & Amit Shah won’t come to save you tomorrow…” pic.twitter.com/1G801z5ZbM — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020

The BJP MP also said that he will remove all mosques built on government land in his Lok Sabha constituency of West Delhi. “If our government is formed, then give me just one month after February. I will remove all the mosques built on government land in my constituency.”

Verma’s remarks are in line with those made by Home Minister Amit Shah recently. Shah, while addressing a gathering of the BJP’s social media volunteers at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium three days ago, had said, “February 8 ke subah parivar ke saath, 10 baje se pehle kamal ke nishaan par button dabainge?… Aur mitron, itni zor se dabana woh button ki current se hi sham ko woh Shaheen Bagh waale uth kar chale jaayein (On the morning of February 8, will you, along with your family, press the lotus symbol before 10 am… and friends, press the button so hard that its current forces the protesters at Shaheen Bagh to leave the place by evening).”

At a rally in Rithala, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, led the chanting with “desh ke gaddaron ko”, and people completed the slogan each time with “goli maaro saalon ko”.

