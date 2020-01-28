Video: Man carrying gun overpowered by Shaheen Bagh protesters

At the Shaheen Bagh protest on Sunday. (file/Express photo by Gajendra Yadav) At the Shaheen Bagh protest on Sunday. (file/Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

A man carrying a gun was overpowered by protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday after he allegedly brandished the weapon. A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media.

The man, according to news agency ANI, visited Shaheen Bagh to talk to the protesters and was carrying a licensed gun.

The coordinators of the Shaheen Bagh protest said “armed anti-social elements” have infiltrated the protest site. “We fear that more right-wing groups could enter and launch an attack. We appeal to all to join the protest, strengthen our numbers and prevent any violence,” they tweeted.

The incident comes on a day when West Delhi BJP MP Pravesh Verma said protesters at Shaheen Bagh “can enter homes and rape our sisters and daughters”. The protesters at Shaheen Bagh are predominantly women. Verma also said if the protest at Shaheen Bagh continued, Delhi will face a “Kashmir-like situation”.

“People of Delhi know that the incident that had happened in Kashmir, the daughters and sisters of Kashmiri Pandits were raped. Similar incidents continued to happen in Uttar Pradesh, Hyderabad, Kerala. Today, a similar situation has arisen at a place in Delhi (Shaheen Bagh). Lakhs of people gather there. People of Delhi will have to think and make a decision. They can enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters and kill them. There’s time today, Modiji and Amit Shah won’t come to save you tomorrow… People are safe until Narendra Modi is the prime Minister. If someone else takes charge, nobody will feel safe here,” Verma said.

Verma’s remarks are in line with those made by Home Minister Amit Shah recently. Shah, while addressing a gathering of the BJP’s social media volunteers at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium three days ago, had said, “February 8 ke subah parivar ke saath, 10 baje se pehle kamal ke nishaan par button dabainge?… Aur mitron, itni zor se dabana woh button ki current se hi sham ko woh Shaheen Bagh waale uth kar chale jaayein (On the morning of February 8, will you, along with your family, press the lotus symbol before 10 am… and friends, press the button so hard that its current forces the protesters at Shaheen Bagh to leave the place by evening).”

