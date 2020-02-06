Shaheen Bagh becoming breeding ground for suicide bombers: Union minister Giriraj Singh

Union minister Giriraj Singh (File) Union minister Giriraj Singh (File)

Union minister Giriraj Singh has joined the list of BJP leaders to point guns at anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. Sharing a purported video from the protest on his Twitter handle, Singh said the site is becoming a breeding ground for “suicide bombers”.

“This Shaheen Bagh is no longer a place for agitation. It is being made a breeding ground for suicide bombers. Conspiracy against the country is being hatched in the national capital,” he tweeted.

यह शाहीन बाग़ अब सिर्फ आंदोलन नही रह गया है ..यहाँ सूइसाइड बॉम्बर का जत्था बनाया जा रहा है।

देश की राजधानी में देश के खिलाफ साजिश हो रही है। pic.twitter.com/NoD98Zfwpx — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) February 6, 2020

In the video shared by him, a few niqab-clad women are seen on a stage and could be heard urging the people to join the fight against the contentious Act on the lines of Imam Hussain’s Karbala struggle. The authenticity of the video could not be verified.

Later defending his tweet, the minister told ANI, “Shaheen Bagh mein ek mahila ka bachcha thand mein mar jaata hain aur vo mahila kehti hain ki mera beta shaheed hua hain. Ye suicide bomb nahi hai to kya hai? Agar Bharat ko bachana hai to ye suicide bomb, Khilafat Andolan-2 se desh ko sajak karna hoga (A woman’s child in Shaheen Bagh dies due to cold and she says that her child has been martyred. If this is not suicide bomb then what? We will have to aware the country if we have to save us from this suicide bomb and Khilafat Movement-II).”

The minister’s tweet comes two days before the national capital goes to polls. Other BJP leaders such as Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP national secretary Parvesh Verma, and MoS Finance Anurag Thakur had led a volatile campaign in Delhi, targetting Shaheen Bagh and calling the protests politically motivated before the Delhi polls.

The protesters at Shaheen Bagh have been holding the agitation against the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizen (NRC) for over 50 days now.

Delhi goes to polls on February 8. The results will be announced on February 11.

