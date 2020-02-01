‘Sirf Hinduon ki chalegi’: Man who opened fire in Shaheen Bagh area

The man fired shots in the air at the protest site in Shaheen Bagh. (Source: Twitter/ANI) The man fired shots in the air at the protest site in Shaheen Bagh. (Source: Twitter/ANI)

An unidentified person opened fire in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area, the epicentre of the anti-CAA protest. The man fired two shots in the air at the protest site. No one was injured in the incident which occurred at around 4:53 pm. He has been taken into police custody.

Initial videos showed the man chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram‘ while being detained and saying only Hindus shall have a say in this country. “Hamare desh me aur kisi ki nahi chalegi, sirf Hindu ki chalegi (Only Hindus shall have a say in our country, no one else),” he said. The man was overpowered by locals and handed over to the police, PTI reported.

This comes days after a man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters near the Jamia Millia University, in which a student was injured. Later said to be 17 and a juvenile, the teenager brandished a gun at the protest site around 1.45 pm, and shouted slogans of “Yeh lo azadi (Here, take azadi)”, “Desh mein jo rehna hoga, Vande Mataram kehna hoga (If you want to stay in the country, you have to say Vande Mataram)” and “Dilli Police zindabad”, before he fired.

The accused has been sent in 14 days police custody.

On Monday, Anurag Thakur, the Minister of State, Finance, addressing a rally for the February 8 Delhi Assembly elections, had repeatedly raised the slogan of “Desh ke gaddaron ko” as the crowd responded with “goli maaro saalon ko”.

The next day, BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said protesters at Shaheen Bagh could “enter homes and rape our sisters and daughters”. Thakur has been banned from campaigning for 72 hours, and Verma for 96 hours.

On the same day, an armed man entered the protest area at Shaheen Bagh and threatened the protesters to their agitation. He was, however, overpowered by other protestors and taken away from the site.

This is a developing story. More details awaited

