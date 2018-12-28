Shaheedi Sabha: Will not tolerate attempt to create rift between communities, says Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who paid homage at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib on Thursday during Shaheedi Sabha, said his government would not tolerate any attempt to create a rift between communities and deal with anyone trying to disturb the state’s secular fabric with an iron hand.

“Sikh religion propagates communal harmony, which nobody will be allowed to disturb,” Singh said during a brief media interaction, adding attempts were being made by the Akalis to spread communal hatred by fanning the flames of 1984 riots. “Vandalisation of a statue of Rajiv Gandhi in Ludhiana was part of SAD’s petty politics to disrupt the harmony between communities,” he said.

Meanwhile, the district police said they had stopped the sale of Punjabi magazines with radical content at the Shaheedi Sabha. The Indian Express Thursday reported that a magazine called Vangaar, with reports glorifying one of the accused in the ongoing targeted killings case, and ‘Sikh Referendum 2020’, was being sold at the venue.

The magazines were on display and sale on Thursday morning, but in the evening, Ropar Range Inspector General of Police (IG) V Neerja said the police had cracked down on it.

Former Deputy Speaker of Punjab Assembly Bir Davinder Singh said that it was “disturbing” that a religious occasion was being used for vested interests.

“The sale of any material, which could pose threat to the security and peace of the state, must not be allowed. The state police and the security agencies should take note of it as efforts were made to destablise the peace of the state,” Bir Davinder reiterated.

Last year too the magazine was sold outside the place where SAD (A) held its conference.