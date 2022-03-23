Shaheed Diwas 2022: Nation commemorates sacrifices of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru

India is observing Shaheed Diwas on Wednesday to pay homage to legendary freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.

On March 23, 1931, the three freedom fighters laid down their lives for the independence of India from colonial rule. The trio was found guilty of killing deputy police superintendent JP Saunders in 1928, to avenge the death of Lala Lajpat Rai. Years later, to date, people continue to reminisce about Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev for the significant contributions they made towards India’s independence in 1947.

Paying his tributes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Tributes to the immortal sons of Mother India, Veer Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on Martyrs’ Day. His passion to die for the motherland will always inspire the countrymen. Long live India!”

शहीद दिवस पर भारत माता के अमर सपूत वीर भगत सिंह, सुखदेव और राजगुरु को कोटि-कोटि नमन। मातृभूमि के लिए मर मिटने का उनका जज्बा देशवासियों को सदैव प्रेरित करता रहेगा। जय हिंद! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2022

Modi will inaugurate the Biplobi Bharat Gallery at Victoria Memorial Hall, Kolkata at 6 PM via video conferencing today.

Meanwhile, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Twitter remembered the three freedom fighters and saluted them for their ‘sacrifice’. “Today is the martyrdom day of India’s immortal martyr Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru. The sacrifice of young revolutionaries awakened a new consciousness for freedom in the nation. I salute their sacrifice. Youth of every generation will take inspiration from you. #ShaheedDiwas,” he tweeted in Hindi.

आज भारत के अमर शहीद भगत सिंह, सुखदेव और राजगुरु का बलिदान दिवस है। युवा क्रांतिकारियों के बलिदान ने राष्ट्र में आज़ादी के लिए नई चेतना जगाई। उनके बलिदान को कोटिश: प्रणाम करता हूं। हर पीढ़ी के युवा आपसे प्रेरणा लेंगे। #ShaheedDiwas pic.twitter.com/tZxASh9K1o — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) March 23, 2022

Calling Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru as ‘strong pillars’ of the Indian independence moment, Home Minister Amit Shah said that their “patriotism and devotion to the motherland not only instilled the spirit of independence in the people against the atrocities of foreign rule, but their sacrifices still serve the nation to every Indian. inspires.”

शहीद भगत सिंह, सुखदेव व राजगुरु भारतीय स्वतंत्रता आंदोलन के ऐसे मजबूत स्तंभ हैं जिनकी देशभक्ति व मातृभूमि के प्रति समर्पण ने न सिर्फ जीते जी जन-जन में विदेशी शासन के अत्याचारों के विरुद्ध स्वाधीनता की अलख जगाई बल्कि उनका बलिदान आज भी हर भारतीय को राष्ट्रसेवा हेतु प्रेरित करता है। pic.twitter.com/pudX87Bmlw — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 23, 2022

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, too, paid his respects and said ” Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru are the thoughts that will remain immortal forever. Whenever a voice will be raised against injustice, these martyrs will have an expression in that voice. In the heart which will have the desire to die for the country, the name of these three heroes will be in that heart. #ShaheedDiwas”

भगत सिंह, सुखदेव और राजगुरु वो विचार हैं जो सदा अमर रहेंगे। जब-जब अन्याय के ख़िलाफ़ कोई आवाज़ उठेगी, उस आवाज़ में इन शहीदों का अक्स होगा। जिस दिल में देश के लिए मर-मिटने का जज़्बा होगा, उस दिल में इन तीन वीरों का नाम होगा। #ShaheedDiwas pic.twitter.com/NCh6RCM7ZL — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 23, 2022

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “On the martyrdom day of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, the immortal symbols of the country’s freedom movement, I bow to them. Every countryman will forever be indebted to the immortal sacrifice of these heroes….”

देश के स्वतंत्रता आंदोलन के अमर प्रतीक शहीद भगत सिंह, सुखदेव एवं राजगुरु के शहीदी दिवस पर मैं उन्हें कोटि-कोटि नमन करता हूँ। देश के इन वीरों के अमर बलिदान का हर देशवासी सदा ऋणी रहेगा। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 23, 2022

Others including Women & Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also paid their tributes.

The British Raj had sentenced the three to be hanged to death for their involvement in the killing of John Saunders, whom they had mistaken for James Scott, a British police superintendent. They had wanted to kill Scott because they believed that he played a pivotal role in the death of eminent nationalist leader Lala Lajpat Rai. Prison did not subdue Singh, who even behind the bars, participated in hunger strikes while demanding improved rights for the imprisoned Indians. It is this fearless spirit that Indians celebrate every year on Martyr’s Day.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann declared a holiday on March 23, while Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Tuesday the armed forces preparatory school, announced by his government last year, will be named after revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.