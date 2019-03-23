Shaheed Diwas 2019: Bhagat Singh’s quotes that continue to inspire us all

Shaheed Diwas 2019: Shaheed Diwas is observed on March 23 to commemorate the sacrifice made by three freedom fighters – Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar, for their contribution to India’s independence from the British colonial rule.

On March 23, 1931, the three young revolutionaries were hanged by the British for allegedly killing the then Assistant Superintendent of Police John Saunders in Lahore in 1928.

Bhagat Singh stood out for his bravery and exceptional patriotism. Some of the most powerful things that he said continue to inspire, encourage and motivate us till date.

On the occasion of Bhagat Singh 88th death anniversary, read on to know his views on life, love and sacrifice.

Bhagat Singh on the aim of life: “The aim of life is no more to control the mind, but to develop it harmoniously; not to achieve salvation here after, but to make the best use of it here below”

Singh’s views on the real sacrifice: “I emphasize that I am full of ambition and hope and of full charm of life. But I can renounce all at the time of need, and that is the real sacrifice”

Bhagat Singh on revolution and freedom: “Revolution is an inalienable right of mankind. Freedom is an imperishable birthright of all”

The revolutionary’s thoughts on two necessary traits: “Merciless criticism and independent thinking are the two necessary traits of revolutionary thinking”

His thoughts on love: “Love always elevates the character of a man. It never lowers him, provided love be love”

The sacrifices of the three freedom fighters continue to stir patriotic sentiments across the country.