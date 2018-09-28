Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s 111th birth anniversary observed in Pakistan

The advocates gathered at Democratic Lawns in the premises of Lahore High Court and paid tributes to the martyr. (Express Photo) The advocates gathered at Democratic Lawns in the premises of Lahore High Court and paid tributes to the martyr. (Express Photo)

The 111th birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh was observed at Lahore in Pakistan on Friday. Asserting that the martyr laid his life with a dream to see ‘undivided India’ as ‘an independent nation’ and that his ‘martyrdom should not be divided into two halves’, advocates from Lahore High Court Bar Association and the Supreme Court of Pakistan gathered and remembered the martyr. A cake was also cut in his remembrance.

The advocates gathered at Democratic Lawns in the premises of Lahore High Court and paid tributes to the martyr. In their addresses, senior advocates and other dignitaries said that recent hostility between the two countries should not become the reason for not remembering the martyr on his birthday who laid his life with the dream of seeing ‘undivided India as an independent country.’

The programme was organized by Imtiaz Rashid Qureshi, founding chairman of Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation in Pakistan, who along with his father and senior Supreme Court advocate Abdul Rashid Qureshi is fighting to get Shadman chowk of Lahore named after the martyr where he along with Rajguru and Sukhdev were hanged by the British on March 23,1931.

Qureshi’s petition to reopen the case pertaining to the killing of British police official John Saunders is also pending in Lahore High Court. Qureshi has filed a petition to prove three martyrs as innocent. Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev were hanged to death in Saunders killing case by British.

Speaking to The Indian Express over phone, Imtiaz Rashid Qureshi said: “It will be highly ignorant and unfair if people in Pakistan forget that Bhagat Singh laid his life not only for India but us too. He dreamt of seeing an independent India which also included Pakistan. It is just not possible to forget his sacrifice for Pakistan, the land where he breathed his last. Not only India but Pakistan too was his motherland. Let’s not divide his martyrdom into two halves. People of both India and Pakistan should respect his sacrifice and remember him fondly. We remembered him today on his 111th birth anniversary at Lahore High Court. The recent hostility between politicians of both countries should not affect affectionate feelings on both sides for the martyr,” he said.

The advocates from Pakistan also demanded that Queen of British Monarchy should apologize for the hanging of martyrs and Pakistan government should issue coins and stamps in their remembrance apart from naming a road and introducing a chapter in history books for children to read in Pakistan.

“This is itself a miracle that he was named Bhagat Singh after birth and he proved true to his name. When he was born, his parents never knew that he would become a martyr at the age of just 24 and sacrifice his life for the country. Why they named him Bhagat Singh? Did they know he will grow into such a great individual? There was something he had in him since birth and his parents named him Bhagat. He became Bhagat of his motherland. It is unfortunate that the country was divided later and became India and Pakistan but it will be highly ignorant and unfair if we forget what he did for Pakistan. For him these were never two separate countries. We should not divide his martyrdom into two halves,” said Invarl ul Haq Punu, president, Lahore High Court Bar Association in his address.

Recently, a meeting scheduled between foreign ministers of both countries at New York was cancelled by India in view of brutal killing of an Indian soldier at the border, invoking a sharp reaction from newly elected Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

