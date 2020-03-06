Shahabuddin dropped from RJD national executive panel

Former MP Mohammad Shahabuddin. (File Photo) Former MP Mohammad Shahabuddin. (File Photo)

The RJD has dropped jailed party strongman and former MP Mohammad Shahabuddin from its national executive committee which was announced on Thursday.

The party has, however, accommodated Shahabuddin’s wife Hina Shahab in the 45-member committee. The party had faced criticism for retaining Shahabuddin, who is jail in connection with multiple cases.

The composition of the RJD’s national executive committee looks an attempt to keep all senior leaders in good humour and also maintain the fine social balance of Yadav and Muslim faces.

There are now 10 Muslim leaders have been in the national executive committee.

